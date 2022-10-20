Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year.

The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.

“This is a real big deal for the sport,” said tournament director George Young Jr. “It’s amazing the catfishermen who have come for this event.”

Young said 50 teams have been arriving since last week, going out on the water and looking for the best spots on the river to fish.

One team earlier this week went surveying and found a little more than fish.

An angler team participating in this year’s Bill Dance Mega Bucs fishing tournament in HWH this weekend found this old wooden fishing boat that’s said to be from 1910. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/RTrktuRCkN — Parker King (@King_Reports) October 19, 2022

The team found an old, wooden boat, turned upside down and poking out of the newly revealed riverbed of the Mississippi River.

The historic lows of the Mighty Mississippi have been revealing treasures like this, lost to the sands of time, for the last several weeks.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air,” Young said, talking about the atmosphere leading up to the tournament coupled with the historic find.

An archaeology team excavated the boat and estimated it to be from 1910.

Young has been hearing more stories like this from other angler friends up and down the river.

“It’s amazing how many cars are in this river. I’ve heard guns, other old boats that may be 100 years old... but a lot of cars. That’s the main thing,” Young said.

“They’re finding old bikes, and it’s interesting to see bonfires on the sandbars,” said Alex Nagy.

Nagy is an angler with the team Rippin’ Lips that’s participating in this weekend’s tournament.

Wednesday was their first time out on the river, and they took our team out with them to see some of the lows of the river at Helena-West Helena.

As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Services river gauge at Helena-West Helena read -3.79ft., which is nearly 7 feet below what’s considered “low stage.”

Nagy said the low water isn’t all bad.

“Low water means good fishing,” he said. “The fish don’t have as many places to hide. Now we’ve got a smaller channel to go after and kind of mark more fish. It’s going to be exciting what anglers catch.”

“The river is down low. There are boat ramp issues on the river, which everyone knows about,” Young said. “The city of Helena-West Helena has bent over backward to keep this ramp in commission for the tournament.”

Some of the things we saw on the river included an old, sunken barge, wrapped around one of the support columns of the Highway 49 bridge, and old train tracks with tracks still intact.

While the goal for Nagy and his team is to catch big fish and get the big prize money with it, he says he might be keeping his eye out for some a one-of-a-kind find on the riverbed.

“We’re kind of excited to get out there and explore on the sonar, looking for fish but also anything out of the ordinary,” Nagy said.

Items that are more than 100 years old are being found on the river, and there’s excitement among angler teams and boaters about what’s already been found and what’s yet to be found, as the river continues its historic low levels.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.