First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer weather is ahead.  Highs will reach near 80 Friday and into the lower to middle 80s this weekend and early next week.  Morning lows will be in the 40s Friday and 50s this weekend.  Sunny skies will continue until Tuesday.  A cool front is heading our way and will deliver us at least a little rain.  Drought conditions are worsening with many parts of our area under moderate drought conditions.  Rainfall is likely to remain below an inch next week and the severe weather threat appears minimal at this point.  The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 52.  Today’s high reached 70 after a morning low of 32 degrees.  The tropics remain quiet with about 5 or 6 weeks left to hurricane season.

