First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected into this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another freezing and frosty start to the day this morning, temperatures are forecast to efficiently warm-up into this afternoon now that winds have shifted out of the south. Highs today will be slightly warmer than recent afternoons near 70 degrees under a sunny sky. Tonight won’t be as chilly either with lows only in the middle to upper 40s.

We will round out the work week Friday with plenty of sunshine as high pressure holds strong overhead. Temperatures will also continue to trend upwards into tomorrow with most spots expected to top out in the lower 80s. The forecast looks pleasant for those that plan to head out to any Friday Night Football Games or that have any plans in general.

Our weather will remain warm and sunny this weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Above normal temperatures will continue into early next week ahead of a frontal system, which could bring in much needed rain to our area by mid-week.

