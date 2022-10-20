First Alert Forecast: chilly start, cool finish Thursday

THURSDAY: A frosty start for many will quickly return to more seasonably cool levels by the afternoon hours. Expect morning 30s to rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s by way of an abundance of sunshine. Southerly wind flow will help to bolster temperatures – even in the overnight period, as we drop into the 40s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: Not nearly as cold, but still chilly to kick off our last day of the work and school week. If you were looking for warmer temperatures, we’ll find them creeping back in through the day. We’ll rebound nicely from the morning 40s to afternoon upper 70s and lower 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warming trend continues through the weekend back into the 80s, with lows – generally - in the 50s. By mid-late week, a few opportunities for rain and storms will emerge across central and southwest Mississippi.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

