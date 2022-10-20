LawCall
EPA launches civil rights investigation into MDEQ investments into Jackson water

Service members of the Mississippi National Guard are diligently working alongside our interagency partners to support our neighbors, family, and friends in Jackson for expedient water distribution in response to the ongoing water crisis.(Mississippi National Guard)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs.

Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency was launching the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil Rights Compliance to look into it.

The investigation will determine whether the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) discriminated against Jackson, a majority-Black city, “in its funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities,” in violation of Title VI the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other anti-discriminatory laws.

It also is looking into whether MDEQ has or is putting policies in place to ensure nondiscrimination, a requirement of all recipients receiving federal assistance, also mandated under federal civil rights laws.

The National NAACP, the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson and others filed the complaint in late September, citing years of discrimination against the capital city, in favor of funding “smaller, majority-white communities with less acute needs.”

Jackson has a population of just under 150,000 people, of whom 82.5 percent are Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Former Mayor Johnson said he’s pleased that EPA is looking into the matter, saying he hopes it translates into “better treatment for the city of Jackson in terms of the receipt of federal dollars flowing through the state of Mississippi.”

The investigation comes days after two Democratic Congressional leaders sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves requesting information on how the state plans to spend billions in federal funds to help Jackson address its water needs.

The state took over management of Jackson’s water system in late August, after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without water.

Officials with NAACP and MDEQ were not immediately available for comment.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also confirmed on social media that the investigation was being launched.

