Deputies fatally shoot armed barricade suspect in Oxford

Image: WHSV
Image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving an armed barricade suspect and Lafayette County deputies.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

Before arriving on the scene, they learned a woman kept asking a man to give her the gun.

Once deputies arrived, the woman was standing outside and reportedly told them her two teenage children, 16 and 19, were barricaded inside their rooms, according to LCSO.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect was asked to let the teens go and come outside without the gun.

Instead, LSCO says, the suspect pointed the gun at the deputies causing them to open fire.

The suspect died on the scene.

LSCO and MBI have not released any identifying information at this time.

