Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning.

A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs.

It’s unclear how many customers were affected by the downed pole. JPD secured the scene as Entergy crews worked on repairs.

