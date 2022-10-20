Council president says settlement with Richard’s Disposal finalized, waiting on judge’s approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest garbage controversy could be put to rest this week, pending a judge’s approval.

Council President Ashby Foote said a settlement agreement has been signed by both sides and submitted to the federal magistrate judge in Richard’s Disposal’s case against the city.

“We hope to hear something from the judge as soon as possible, so we can move forward and focus on other issues affecting the city,” Foote said.

Foote would not share details of the agreement and said it’s still up to the federal magistrate to approve it.

“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last couple of weeks. It’s a complicated souffle and we don’t want it to fall apart on us,” he said.

Earlier this month, Richard’s announced that it would cease collections in the city after failing to be paid for five months’ worth of work.

The company began residential waste pickups on April 1, under a one-year emergency contract authorized by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The council refused to pay, saying they never ratified the agreement, and Richard’s later sued, seeking back payment in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Previous reports show that the settlement would include paying Richard’s about $4.8 million for work done since April, and keeping the company on at least until the Mississippi Supreme Court hands down a ruling in a related case involving the mayor’s veto powers.

The mayor vetoed the council’s decision to deny awarding the company an emergency contract, and the council filed suit against the mayor in Hinds County Chancery Court.

A special judge ruled in favor of the council, saying the mayor could not veto a negative vote, and the case was appealed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.