LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

Tristan Holland
Tristan Holland(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford.

Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there.

Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall.

One student, 21-year-old Walker Fielder died and another, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, remains in the hospital at Regional One.

Oxford police say Holland and the other suspect, 24-year-old Seth Rokitka, knew they injured someone but still left the scene without calling police.

Rokitka is facing charges of manslaughter and DUI.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Lenelle Snyder
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
Trevonte Willis, 28 (L), is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari...
Boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son
Man dies in crash on 1-20 after vehicle rolls over
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over

Latest News

Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure causing safety, health hazards for residents
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
Kathy Hickey, 70, carefully picks her way through debris from destroyed trailers in the mobile...
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian