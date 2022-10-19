LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health
Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents

Latest News

Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY,...
Putin declares martial law in 4 annexed regions of Ukraine
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager