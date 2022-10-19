‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18

LawCall
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19(MSU Athletics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State football player passed away Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Mississippi State Athletics said they are “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.

Westmoreland, 18, of Tupelo, Mississippi, was a graduate of Tupelo High School. He was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldogs, and off the field was an industrial technology major.

“My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

MSU Head Coach Mike Leach said the Mississippi State athletic family “is heartbroken by the sudden death” of Westmoreland, who they say was “a beloved son, brother, and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future.”

According to WCBI, Westmoreland was found at Blackjack Church in Oktibbeha County. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The university is now working cooperatively with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

