Things To Know Wednesday, October 19

1. MEMA ‘expands’ Hemphill contract to ensure staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants

State leaders say Jackson’s water treatment plants will continue to be fully staffed, even as four emergency contracts to help stabilize the plants leave at the end of the day. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported that four of the out-of-state teams brought in to help at the city’s treatment facilities were expected to expire on October 18. The teams were brought in under an emergency management assistance compact (EMAC) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and have helped make repairs and stabilize operations at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants amid the city’s water crisis. To make up for that loss, MEMA has expanded its contract with Hemphill Construction, the firm brought on to manage the state’s response to the crisis. MEMA also is continuing to make requests for EMAC support to provide staffing augmentation through the end of the month.

2. Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon. “The reservationist said it’s not running tomorrow, it’s not running the next day, it’s not running the next day,” said Crawford. Greyhound tells WLBT the cancellations are due to the bus company no longer having a location in the Capital City. Crawford, who was scheduled to leave for his trip on Wednesday, didn’t find out until Tuesday morning the trip was being canceled.

3. DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents

The owners and former rental agent of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, have been fined after an investigation found that they were discriminating against Black residents, violating the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice says. SSM Properties LLC, Steven and Sheila Maulding and James Roe, the former rental agent, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve the lawsuit. The case began when the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center conducted fair-housing testing at the properties, according to a statement from the DOJ. The results of these tests showed that Roe treated Black and white testers differently and made discriminatory statements to the Black testers, which were recorded. In one such interaction, Roe told a Black tester, “[y]ou’re not what I expected” and “I don’t even know why you’re here, ma’am, to be honest with you.” In another interaction, Roe told a Black tester, “I can’t put you at Pearl Manor. Them old men will have a heart attack. They’ll be thinking I done let the zoo out again.”

