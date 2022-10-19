LawCall
State Fire Marshal’s K9′s Ralph and Ringo to receive body armor donation

Ringo (L), Ralph (R)
Ringo (L), Ralph (R)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two K9 officers with the state’s fire marshal’s office are getting a body armor donation thanks to a Massachusetts non-profit organization.

Vester Interest in K9s, Incorporated, gifted Ralph and Ringo with bullet and stab-protective vests.

The mission of the 501(c)(3) is to provide protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 21 K9s have died nationwide this year, including Exo, with the Pascagoula Police Department.

All were killed in the line of duty.

The non-profit hopes this “gift of protection,” will prevent another death.

It’s expected within eight to ten weeks.

