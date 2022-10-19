LawCall
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.

Lenelle Snyder
Lenelle Snyder(Fayette Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North.

Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left the road and hit a tree. Snyder received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snyder was reported missing by his family on September 6, and was reported missing on September 13 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

His girlfriend said at the time that he was headed to Natchez the last time she spoke with him, and all of his calls were going to voicemail.

