Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say

Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother with a sword during an argument.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man in Missouri has been charged with fatally stabbing his brother with a sword, authorities said.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Aaron K. Winn has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to a Kansas City, Missouri, home Thursday after receiving a call about a cutting.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim on the front porch with a sword through his chest, KCTV reported.

Authorities said Winn had originally told them his brother, Karl, had taken his own life before telling them he had an argument with his brother over an oven.

Court documents stated the argument was “regarding the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza.” The documents continued that Winn “conveyed in the interview that he was unhappy with the victim’s lack of ownership of what [he] classified as an ‘evil’ wrongdoing regarding the oven.”

According to the documents, Winn then proceeded to show officers a Facebook video in which he threatened to kill his brother. As it turned out, he had livestreamed the confrontation.

Winn is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

