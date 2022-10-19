LawCall
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(Steve Helber | AP)
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the mayor said Jackson would not agree to a request for qualifications it did not contribute to, the city has issued its own request for proposals to hire a water system manager.

On October 18, the city posted an RFP for an operations, maintenance and management firm to take over operations of its two water treatment plants, well water facilities and water tanks.

Proposals are due at 1 p.m. on November 7.

The firm hired would manage the city’s water system for 12 months.

The RFP was issued the day after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Jackson would not go along with the RFQ issued by the state, saying the city did not have the opportunity to “contribute, revise or approve the language” before it was released.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Jackson’s decision not to cooperate with the state would be a “huge mistake,” and threatening to cut the state assistance as Jackson comes out of a major water crisis.

The city’s RFP and the state’s RFQ have several differences, particularly in how proposals are evaluated.

Proposals submitted to Jackson would be evaluated by a three-member team that includes two public works staffers and one subject matter expert from the U.S. Water Alliance. The team also would include two subject matter experts, one each from the U.S. EPA Region IV and the Mississippi State Department of Health, who would provide technical assistance, but not submit scores.

Under the state’s RFQ, the city would have one representative on a “technical evaluation committee,” which would be responsible for making a final recommendation to MEMA on whether to accept or decline the proposal selected by the Unified Command team, the team heading up Jackson’s response to the water crisis.

MEMA is the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The agency issued a request for qualifications to take over operations and management of Jackson’s beleaguered water system late last week.

Both the state and the city will score proposals on a 100-point scale. The city gives a maximum of 65 points for technical requirements and 35 points for price. MEMA’s RFQ gives up to 80 points for technical competence/requirements and 30 points for price.

Under both proposals, the city would be responsible for paying the firm during the contract’s duration.

City and state officials were unavailable for comment.

