First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson set a record low temperature for today of 30 degrees, which beat the old record of 31 back in 1948. Another cold night is ahead, and a freeze warning is back in effect for most of the area. We will see lows in the lower and middle 30s, but quickly rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, thanks to a moderating airmass and plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues Friday and this weekend with highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. Our next chance of rain comes our way early next week, but it doesn’t appear to be much at this point. The tropics remain quiet right now and no development is expected in the coming days. The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 52. Today’s high reached 63 in Jackson.

