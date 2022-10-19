First Alert Forecast: near freezing temperatures expected overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a freezing start to the day this morning, temperatures will be warming up this afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the lower 60, which is below normal for this time of year, under sunny skies. Another cold and clear night is on tap for the area with overnight lows down in the lower to middle 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for most of central Mississippi from 1 AM until 9 AM Wednesday morning. Make sure to bring your pets indoors and protect any plants you have.

A new record low temperature of 30° was set in Jackson this morning, which breaks the previous record of 31° observed back in 1948! 🥶🥶 #mswx pic.twitter.com/vru5nAXNGN — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 19, 2022

Areas of frost are possible to kick off Thursday morning before we start to see slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon hours. We should see high temperatures tomorrow top out right around 70 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around areawide once again Thursday.

Our cold snap will come to an end by late week heading towards this weekend. Temperatures during this time will warm up to the lower 80s in most spots each afternoon with lows closer to normal in the 50s. By early to mid next week, a front is expected to swing in from the west and looks to bring in showers and potentially thunderstorms to the region.

