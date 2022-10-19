First Alert Forecast: chilly mid-week, warming trend ahead

WEDNESDAY: After a cold and, for some, frosty start to the day – we’ll see a quick rebound in temperatures with another day of wall-to-wall sunshine. Morning 30s will warm to the lower 60s by the afternoon, though winds won’t be as aggressive through mid-week. With that, frost could be more likely to form overnight as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s again by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: A frosty start for many will quickly return to more seasonably cool levels by the afternoon hours. Expect morning 30s to rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s by way of an abundance of sunshine. Southerly wind flow will help to bolster temperatures – even in the overnight period, as we drop into the 40s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our blast of winter will quickly start to make the transition to a second coming of seasonably mild to warm temperatures by the weekend. The warming trend continues through the weekend back into the 80s, with lows – generally - in the 50s. By mid-week, another opportunity for rain and storm will emerge across central and southwest Mississippi – this time, featuring appreciable chances by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.