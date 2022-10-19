LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Coach Prime visits Children’s Hospital to kickoff JSU homecoming week

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders kicked off JSU’s homecoming week this morning by focusing on the Jackson community first.

Homecoming week normally brings huge tailgates and celebrations, but Coach Prime wanted to begin the Tigers by giving back to those in the community who need all the support possible.

Deion Sanders, along with Aflac, visited the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital Tuesday morning to hand out some special, furry friends to patients battling cancer and sickle cell disease.

Sanders mentioned how important homecoming week for JSU is, but it’s nice to be able to put other matters in Jackson aside and show overwhelming support for those who need it.

“We got homecoming weekend. It’s going to be huge. The city is going to be swamped. We’re probably going to have 60,000 adoring fans out there,” Coach Prime said. “We’re so happy and elated that the city could put aside all the craziness that we have going on in Jackson at times and celebrate a team and what we’re doing with our accomplishments, but our heart is with you, and we thank you for that.”

The toys, hand-delivered by Sanders, are specially designed to provide comfort and support to each patient as they go through their treatment.

“For the kids, I want you to know you are truly an inspiration to myself. You have no idea,” Coach Prime said. “I haven’t gone through what you’re going through, but I was in the hospital for almost a month last year. [I was] away from my team, away from my coaching, away from my kids, but you give me so much strength, and I’m thankful.”

Today’s act of kindness is just another example of the overall impact that Sanders has had since taking over at Jackson State in 2020.

JSU’s Homecoming Game kicks off Saturday at 2:00 p.m. as they host Campbell University.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

State democrats hold hearing to discuss TANF funds
State democrats hold hearing to discuss TANF funds
Coach Prime visits Children's hospital to kickoff JSU homecoming week
Camp Kamassa burglarized, more than $20,000 in equipment stolen