Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property.

“To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said Susan Whitfield. “This is an everyday lifestyle. This isn’t a hobby. We are a grass-fed business, we run cattle and we do it as a family, our children work right alongside us.”

In a meeting on Monday, the Clinton board was considering re-zoning farmers to allow more neighborhoods and single-family homes to be built. Whitfield, a seventh-generation farm owner, says that would have a big impact on her family and others.

“We could lose access to government programs that are granted to agriculture. Just the bracket change into that, we know that there’s going to be some kind of impact on the taxes.”

While Mayor Phil Fisher says current farmers will be grandfathered in and won’t see any impact, Whitfield is skeptical when current ordinances already limit farming abilities.

“We know that they are going to put restrictions in there in the zone,” Whitfield said. “They’re going to tell us how many animals we can have on our property, they’re going to tell us how many buildings we can have on our property, they’re going to tell us how large our barns can be, they’re going to be able to do that.”

What will happen to farmland that is sold if the zones are changed? Whitfield says it could be the end of agriculture in Clinton.

“There is so much value in this lifestyle, and raising our children to be hard workers and our grandfather, my husband’s grandfather, Thomas Whitfield, he fought for this country, and he came home to his place that he had been given and he raised his family here in Clinton, we are Clinton, we do belong here.”

