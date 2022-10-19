LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of daycare worker using a scary mask to frighten children.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton each face three counts of felony child abuse.

Traci Hutson faces failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors. The owner of the daycare is not facing charges.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi.

The owner said a similar incident was also recorded in September, but the owner said she was not made aware of the incidents until the video surfaced earlier this month on social media.

The owner did confirm four employees were fired as a result.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health
Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents

Latest News

Lenelle Snyder
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Zundo Ramen Bar slated to open in Fondren in the next 60 to 80 days, owner says
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19