Boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death of a 14-month-old toddler.

Trevonte Leshawn Willis, 28, is behind bars without bond, police say.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Willis is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. The little boy died from blunt force trauma brought on by child abuse, Hearn said.

JPD said Kahari Lofton was transported to UMMC because of breathing issues on September 29. The child died at the hospital that same evening.

The child’s biological father, Jajuan Moore, told WLBT he has a range of feelings about everything. The biggest emotion is an unnerving, unsettled feeling.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind,” Moore said. “I haven’t even started the grieving process. Right now, I’m not at rest until I know exactly what happened to my son!”

Kahari Lofton, 14-months (Jajuan Moore)

Moore said he and his child’s mother split up in May after she allegedly left Lofton and their 4-year-old child home alone.

He said he kicked her out of the apartment and refused to let their children go with her.

“I told her she couldn’t get ‘em until she got help,” he said. “But a few days later, she picked them up from the daycare and wouldn’t let me see my kids for weeks. The daycare said they couldn’t keep the biological child’s mother from picking them up without a court order.”

Moore said he called Child Protective Services, but was told caseworkers were limited until he could provide an address for the child’s mother.

The father said he laid his 14-month-old son to rest Monday in Smith County, with the child’s mother and both of their families in attendance.

The dad even said Trevonte Willis attended the graveside service.

“We locked eyes for a good three or four seconds. I think many people believed my son died a natural death - but I never - not one second thought that,” Moore said. Moore said the entire service was tense and awkward.

Moore, who coaches little league basketball in Mississippi, said the last time he saw his son was in August.

“He was so full of life, and he if wanted something, he had no problem letting you know it,” Moore reminisced.

Jackson Police did not release any additional details about the kind of abuse the child suffered or who else might have been involved.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn would only add when questioned.

