Things To Know Tuesday, October 18

1. UMMC scores millions in grant dollars to address gun, domestic violence issues

Millions of dollars over the next five years will be coming to Mississippi’s only research hospital aimed at addressing two major issues Mississippi faces: gun and domestic violence. “This is a public health crisis. Firearm injuries are the leading cause of mortality in young black men throughout the United States. And it’s particularly affecting the citizens of Jackson,” said Dr. Laura Vearrier, associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. At the state’s only Level 1 trauma center, she and her coworkers see the aftereffects of that gun violence firsthand. “We see victims of firearm injuries, all too commonly, and it’s young people, and it’s absolutely devastating. And we can patch up holes and resuscitate them. But really, we want to do more,” Vearrier said. Just two years ago, Mississippi had the highest mortality rate from firearms in the nation.

2. Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health

Public safety could be in jeopardy because of officers fleeing their jobs for higher pay, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. He shared his concerns with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The Board is also learning of another potential loss for the county, Merit Health. “They are severely underpaid,” Sheriff Tyree Jones told county leaders during Monday’s meeting. The county’s top cop said he is losing deputies to other departments due mainly to low pay and petitioned the Board to realign the pay scale for certified law officers. The average salary is $29,450. Jones is requesting an increase to $40,000 a year for certified patrol officers, $45,000 for sergeants, and $50,000 for lieutenants. The total amount would be just over $621,000. Jones said the department recently lost five to the Capitol Police Department, and two are currently in the process of leaving.

3. Congress launches inquiry into state’s ‘disinvestment’ in Jackson water

FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite | AP)

Two Congressional committees are looking into what they say is a history of disinvestment into Jackson’s water system, including reports that Gov. Tate Reeves intentionally blocked the city from receiving money for infrastructure repairs over the years. Monday, Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney sent a letter to Reeves seeking information on how the state plans to distribute billions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help cities address infrastructure needs. Thomspon and Maloney are chairs of the House Committee on Homeland Security and House Committee on Oversight and Reform, respectively. The two are also urging the governor to immediately direct funding to the city of Jackson to help address its water problems, drawing parallels to the crisis in Flint, Michigan.

