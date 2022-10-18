Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public safety could be in jeopardy because of officers fleeing their jobs for higher pay, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. He shared his concerns with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The Board is also learning of another potential loss for the county, Merit Health.

“They are severely underpaid,” Sheriff Tyree Jones told county leaders during Monday’s meeting.

The county’s top cop said he is losing deputies to other departments due mainly to low pay and petitioned the Board to realign the pay scale for certified law officers. The average salary is $29,450. Jones is requesting an increase to $40,000 a year for certified patrol officers, $45,000 for sergeants, and $50,000 for lieutenants.

The total amount would be just over $621,000. Jones said the department recently lost five to the Capitol Police Department, and two are currently in the process of leaving.

“This is a dire situation regarding public safety in Hinds County being able to attract and retain personnel as well. You can not fault a deputy for going elsewhere to make more money to provide for him or herself and their families as well,” said Sheriff Jones.

Graham said the county has lost 15 officers to the Capitol Police Department.

“We really can’t compete with what the Capitol Police is paying, and I think the situation is gonna get worse for the sheriff’s department as well as the district attorney,” said Graham.

Supervisors also heard from Board Attorney Tony Gaylor on Merit Health. He said they were recently informed that they would no longer be providing services for county inmates. The facility has a lease with the county until 2040 to provide medical care.

“What we’ve been discovering more recently, though, is that they’ve been limiting those services significantly to the point that it’s relatively unrecognizable from what we initially thought would be operating at that facility,” said Gaylor.

District Two Supervisor David Archie put the item on the agenda for discussion after hearing concerns from residents.

“Now, if they’re getting ready to make a move, we need to know about it. And if they’re not gonna make a move, they need to explain why they’re moving stuff and what they’re doing,” said Archie.

The county attorney and board members plan to meet with Merit Health officials about the contract with the county and their future plans for the property.

