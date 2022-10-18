Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed home.

Jackie Davis Jr. (Brianna Davis)

“I don’t know what amount of money is supposed to be worth what five men’s lives are now over this,” said Brianna Davis.

What was supposed to be a quick trip to the gas station to get a milkshake for his pregnant wife turned out to be the last moments of Jackie Davis Jr.’s life.

“Was probably just stopping at the store for cigars or something,” Davis said. “They were trying to rob him. He had 300 bucks on him, 200 to 300 bucks. I’m thinking he pulls it out to make a purchase or whatever, and they see a lot of bills and probably thought it was more money than it was.”

Devonte Nichols was one of the people arrested and charged with capital murder, and this wasn’t the first time Nichols had been put in handcuffs.

Years before, Nichols was arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and vehicle theft. He was then released on parole until 2024.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says parolees like Nichols reoffending is a problem in Hinds County.

“Some of them had been convicted of lesser felony crimes, and they moved up to committing violent crime,” Sheriff Jones said.

Statistics agree. According to the Mississippi Department of Correction, about 36% of parolees will go back behind bars within three years, and with about 1/3 of the state’s parolees living in Hinds County, that statistic is worrisome for Sheriff Jones.

“When you think about somebody that’s being paroled, that means they have been incarcerated for a while. They should have been rehabilitated to be able to return to society, to do something positive to not reoffend,” said Sheriff Jones.

While leaders are calling for change in the prison system, Davis’s wife is left to mourn their loss.

“What was so important for all this?” said David. “Just wow, how many families had to be torn apart over a couple 100 bucks?”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.