NASA’s Stennis Space Center to expand its rocket and engine test facilities in Miss.

The center joined with Relativity Space for the $267 million project, forecasting more than 600 jobs over the next 5 years.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLBT) - NASA’s Stennis Space Center joined with Relativity Space as the company outlined plans for a major expansion of its rocket and engine test facilities at the South Mississippi site.

Relativity Space is the first company to 3D print rockets and build the largest metal 3D printers.

The $267 million project by Relativity is expected to create more than 600 jobs over the next 5 years.

The company says it will be one of the largest commercial test facilities in the nation.

“We’re looking forward to writing some new history at Stennis,” said Relativity Space Cofounder and CEO, Tim Ellis. “The access to infrastructure in Mississippi is unparalleled.”

Relativity Space already is clearing ground for the construction of several new facilities. Company plans call for the construction of new engine test stands, office buildings, and a vehicle facility.

Relativity Space originally partnered with Stennis to test its Aeon 1 engine on the site’s E-3 Test Stand. The partnership quickly expanded in 2018 to grant Relativity Space exclusive use of the E-4 Test Complex at Stennis.

The latest partnership agreement focuses on 153 acres located near the E-4 Test Complex and provides the company room to grow its operations for Terran R, its fully reusable, entirely 3D-printed launch vehicle.

“I congratulate Relativity Space on their continued growth and their effort to bring quality jobs to our state. American leadership in space starts in Mississippi, and I expect many great things to come,” said U.S. Senator, Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

“I look forward to seeing what new aerospace innovations are brought about from this exciting expansion and partnership, as well as what new talent it will attract,” said U.S. Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The California-based company said the project is expected to begin in late 2023.

