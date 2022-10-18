LawCall
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns

Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.(Rose Medical Center)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (Gray News) – A family in Colorado shared a special moment with hospital staff when they learned their newborn twin daughters were going to have the same names as their delivery nurses.

Lauren Meehan recently gave birth to twin girls at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

In a statement, Meehan said as she was about to deliver, the hospital team asked her if she had names picked out for her daughters. She told them that she loved the names Emma and Julia, and the room filled with laughter.

It turns out, the nurses who would be taking care of the babies were named Emma and Julia.

The Meehan family poses with nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter.
The Meehan family poses with nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter.(Rose Medical Center)

“At that moment, in all the chaos, we were able to stop for a second and enjoy that moment knowing that those names were meant to be,” Meehan said.

Meehan said it will now be a funny story to tell her daughters someday.

“Those two nurses will always be special to us and the entire team that took care of us that day with hold a special place in our hearts,” she said.

Both nurses agreed that the delivery was a special moment in their careers.

“This experience has been so unique and such a highlight of my career. I feel incredibly fortunate to have met this family and to have been a part of little Emma and Julia’s journey,” Emma Anderson said in a statement.

“Being a part of Emma and Julia’s first birthday party was such an honor and a privilege! It was a happy coincidence that I will carry with me for the rest of my nursing career and my life,” Julia Van Marter said in a statement.

