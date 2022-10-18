LawCall
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert

(Mississippi Forestry Commission)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert on Monday.

The MFC is encouraging the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve.

Over the last few weeks, the state has experienced little to no rainfall. Because of this, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since September 15.

“Until the wildfire conditions improve, we ask everyone to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources,” the Mississippi Forestry Commission said in a press release.

The agency says everyone should use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources.

Here are some tips from the agency when it becomes safe to burn outdoors again.

  • Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place.
  • Do not burn on windy days.
  • Stay abreast of changing weather conditions.
  • Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire.
  • Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water).
  • Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Please check https://www.mfc.ms.gov to see if your county has issued burn bans.

