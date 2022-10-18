MEMA ‘expands’ Hemphill contract to ensure staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders say Jackson’s water treatment plants will continue to be fully staffed, even as four emergency contracts to help stabilize the plants leave at the end of the day.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported that four of the out-of-state teams brought in to help at the city’s treatment facilities were expected to expire on October 18.

The teams were brought in under an emergency management assistance compact (EMAC) through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and have helped make repairs and stabilize operations at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants amid the city’s water crisis.

To make up for that loss, MEMA has expanded its contract with Hemphill Construction, the firm brought on to manage the state’s response to the crisis. MEMA also is continuing to make requests for EMAC support to provide staffing augmentation through the end of the month.

Hemphill will remain in place until an operator is chosen to run the facilities. MEMA issued a request for qualifications seeking a firm to manage Jackson’s water treatment plants, well water systems and water tanks on October 14. Proposals are due on November 7 and a firm is expected to begin work on November 15, the agency states.

“We don’t want people to think that we’re going away,” MEMA Chief Communication Officer Malary White said. “Work is continuing.”

The state took over the city’s water operations on August 30, after equipment failures at Curtis left tens of thousands of people without water.

Since then, teams from across the country have come in to help identify and make repairs at both plants, and supplement staffing. As of Tuesday, 14 workers remained on site, including technicians, maintenance workers and other personnel from Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Maryland.

In all, more than 70 individuals from 14 states have participated in the recovery efforts, MEMA data shows.

“We cannot thank the men and women from across this nation enough for assisting our state in its time of need,” MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said in a statement on social media. “Their work will have a lasting impact on Jackson’s water infrastructure.”

