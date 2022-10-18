LawCall
Man taken to the hospital following Tuesday shooting; won’t tell JPD who shot him

Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after being shot multiple times.

However, police say the man won’t tell them who shot him.

Jackson police say they arrived on the scene at 5866 Canton Park, when they discovered a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the yard.

That man, later identified as Gregory Blount, 30, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was “uncooperative” when a detective asked who shot him.

The case is still under investigation.

