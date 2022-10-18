Man taken to the hospital following Tuesday shooting; won’t tell JPD who shot him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after being shot multiple times.

However, police say the man won’t tell them who shot him.

Jackson police say they arrived on the scene at 5866 Canton Park, when they discovered a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the yard.

That man, later identified as Gregory Blount, 30, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was “uncooperative” when a detective asked who shot him.

The case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.