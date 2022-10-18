Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Monday in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Jackson Police say Christopher Wansley was transported to the hospital after they found him inside his SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:14 Monday night.

Wansley was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died while in surgery, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Police have no suspect or motive in the case.

The Homicide Unit is asking for the public for any information available this shooting to contact JPD at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

