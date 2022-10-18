LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say

(Canva)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Monday in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Jackson Police say Christopher Wansley was transported to the hospital after they found him inside his SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:14 Monday night.

Wansley was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died while in surgery, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Police have no suspect or motive in the case.

The Homicide Unit is asking for the public for any information available this shooting to contact JPD at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, October 18
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early season freeze expected mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast invades fall mid-week
UMMC scores millions in grant dollars to address gun, domestic violence issues