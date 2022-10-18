Hinds Co. supervisors voice support, raise questions about One Lake Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors recently had questions about a flood control project that promises to prevent another Pearl River flood.

However, those questions did not seem to sink their support for the project, which also could mean new economic development and recreational opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.

This week, members of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors raised several concerns about the One Lake Project, including how it would impact the river downstream and whether Jackson would benefit from the economic development promised by it.

One Lake is the common name for a local flood control project that would protect much of the city in the event of another 2020 Pearl River flood.

The project is supported locally, in part, because it promises to create hundreds of acres of developable shoreline, which, in turn, would create new economic development opportunities for the city and for Rankin County.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie, who supports the project, is worried that once One Lake is completed, cities on the Rankin County side will work against Jackson to bring businesses to their side of the river.

“You need Hinds County right now in the process of moving forward, and I want that to happen. And I’m on board with that,” he said. “But I’m thinking down the road here. Because if I see all this great [construction] coming up on the Rankin County side and do not see anything coming up on the Hinds County side, then... we’re going to scream, we’re going to holler, we’re going to do what it takes to say, ‘OK, this thing was not done fair.’”

Supervisors were questioning Keith Turner, an attorney for the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District, the local board backing the construction of the project.

He said efforts were being made to ensure that both sides of the river benefit from One Lake, saying that the project itself was designed so that both sides of the river have an equal opportunity to grow.

“There’s recreational access, there’s natural resource areas and there are economic development components,” Turner said. “And we intentionally designed it so that you have [an equal amount of] each of these three on both sides of the river.”

One Lake would include the construction of a 1,500-acre lake along the Pearl River from north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland.

The project, which would have saved almost all the structures flooded during the 2020 Pearl River Flood, would create hundreds of acres of waterfront property, which could be used for economic development, recreation and the like.

Turner said if the project is approved, the district will work with Jackson, the board of supervisors and other impacted communities to draw up an economic development plan.

“We’re going to have community involvement. It’s not going to be done in a vacuum,” he said.

He went on to say that once the project is approved, the district board will need to be expanded to include more representatives from the city of Jackson.

One Lake is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. The project must be approved by the federal government because federal funds are being used to construct it, and because it’s being built on a U.S. waterway.

Currently, the board includes appointees from the Hinds and Rankin board of supervisors, the cities of Jackson, Flowood, Pearl and Richland and the state.

If the project is built, it would also impact residents in Northeast Jackson and other parts of downtown Jackson, meaning appointees would be needed to represent those areas.

“Northeast Jackson and downtown Jackson gain flood protection, so they would be added to the district,” Turner said. “We hope to do that [in the next] session, add language to the law that provides if the project is approved, additional seats will be added to the board based on Jackson’s increased footprint.”

Supervisor Bobby McGowan, meanwhile, was concerned that straightening out the river to create the lake would cause water to flow faster downstream.

Turner said independent consultants have reviewed the project and determined “that there is no effect on water quality, water quantity, temperature, flow rates... We have extensively shown that there are no impacts downstream for this project.”

He went on to explain that the part of the river being expanded is within the existing levee system and floods already.

“It just slows down a little bit in certain areas. And we’re removing those obstacles,” he said.

Vern Gavin, who represents District 4, said he wanted to see the plan move forward, but asked why there were no plans to address flooding in south Hinds County.

“You know, that’s a valid question and I will take it back to our board and discuss it with them,” Turner said. “You know, there are a lot of needs for flooding all over the place... But this [North Jackson flooding] has been a pressing concern that the flood control district has been really [pressed] to address over the past several decades.”

