LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg

Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg
Flowood officer seriously injured, K-9 hurt after car accident in Hattiesburg(GoFundMe)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer was seriously injured and his K-9 was also hurt after a car accident in Hattiesburg.

Zachery Rodney and his K-9, “Gurly,” were training on Friday when the accident happened.

Rodney was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson due to his injuries, which included a ruptured spleen, dislocated pelvis, a broken femur, and damage to his aorta.

He is in stable condition, but “has a long road to recovery” said Jimmy Hall with the Flowood Police Department.

Gurly also suffered minor injuries and is being closely observed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Rodney. You can find it by clicking here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Rhonda Barksdale
Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results
Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities
Markeeya Judson
Dog shot during fight between two men in Oxford