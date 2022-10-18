First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freeze warning from 1am thru 9am. Temperatures near the record low of 31 degrees for Wednesday morning with a frost and freeze likely. Sunny skies return Wednesday with the high closer to 60 degrees. Another frosty overnight is possible going into Thursday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday and 80s Saturday and Sunday. We are expecting sunny skies for the next 7 days as temperatures moderate. Our next chance for rain is about 7 days away and it doesn’t appear like much at this point. We’ve only about a third of an inch of rain so far this month. The tropics are also looking quiet right now and expected to remain so for the next 3 to 5 days.

