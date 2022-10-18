LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freeze warning from 1am thru 9am.  Temperatures near the record low of 31 degrees for Wednesday morning with a frost and freeze likely.  Sunny skies return Wednesday with the high closer to 60 degrees.  Another frosty overnight is possible going into Thursday morning with lows in the middle 30s.  Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday and 80s Saturday and Sunday.  We are expecting sunny skies for the next 7 days as temperatures moderate.  Our next chance for rain is about 7 days away and it doesn’t appear like much at this point.  We’ve only about a third of an inch of rain so far this month.  The tropics are also looking quiet right now and expected to remain so for the next 3 to 5 days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

Freezing temperatures likely tonight
First Alert Forecast: first freeze of the season expected overnight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early season freeze expected mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast invades fall mid-week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: