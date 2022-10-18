LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast: wintry blast invades fall mid-week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: A possible record setting day on both sides of the temperature coin as a substantially colder air mass settles into the region. Sunshine will return to high supply amid a chilly north wind kicking in. Highs will only manage the 50s to lower 60s. The lowest high temperature for the date is 55; some spots may struggle to get above that. Amid the gusty breezes and critically low humidity, fire danger will be elevated through the day. On the other hand, expect mainly clear skies with lows falling well into the 30s – near freezing or below. Make sure any tender vegetation is covered or brought in - and pets have warm shelter. The record low is 30.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold and, for some, frosty start to the day – we’ll see a quick rebound in temperatures with another day of wall-to-wall sunshine. Morning 30s will warm to the lower 60s by the afternoon, though winds won’t be as aggressive through mid-week. With that, frost could be more likely to form overnight as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s again by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our blast of winter will quickly start to make the transition to a second coming of seasonably mild to warm temperatures by the weekend. After the cold start Thursday, we’ll rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend continues through the weekend back into the 80s, with lows – generally - in the 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Freeze Watch in effect
First Alert Forecast: much colder weather to arrive this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record cold blast dives south mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record cold air mass moves in mid-week