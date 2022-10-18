First Alert Forecast: wintry blast invades fall mid-week

TUESDAY: A possible record setting day on both sides of the temperature coin as a substantially colder air mass settles into the region. Sunshine will return to high supply amid a chilly north wind kicking in. Highs will only manage the 50s to lower 60s. The lowest high temperature for the date is 55; some spots may struggle to get above that. Amid the gusty breezes and critically low humidity, fire danger will be elevated through the day. On the other hand, expect mainly clear skies with lows falling well into the 30s – near freezing or below. Make sure any tender vegetation is covered or brought in - and pets have warm shelter. The record low is 30.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold and, for some, frosty start to the day – we’ll see a quick rebound in temperatures with another day of wall-to-wall sunshine. Morning 30s will warm to the lower 60s by the afternoon, though winds won’t be as aggressive through mid-week. With that, frost could be more likely to form overnight as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s again by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our blast of winter will quickly start to make the transition to a second coming of seasonably mild to warm temperatures by the weekend. After the cold start Thursday, we’ll rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend continues through the weekend back into the 80s, with lows – generally - in the 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

