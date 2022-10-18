First Alert Forecast: first freeze of the season expected overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While there will be plenty of sunshine to go around today, temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon. Expect it to feel chilly out with highs forecast to only reach the middle to upper 50s in most spots. The threat for wildfires is also elevated across the area with very low humidity and gusty north winds around 20 to 25 MPH. Outdoor burning is discouraged and make sure to heed burn bans in effect. Temperatures will be quick to fall after sunset this evening and overnight. Lows will likely bottom out near and slightly below freezing by early Wednesday morning. Make sure to protect your plants and bring your pets indoors tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the entire area from 1 AM tonight until 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Our first freeze of the season is expected tonight. Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out near and slightly below freezing by early Wednesday morning...🥶🥶 #mswx pic.twitter.com/3qdV5BpmKu — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 18, 2022

It will be a cold and frosty start to Wednesday tomorrow morning across the area before we start to warm up by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be cooler than normal in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Frost will be possible again tomorrow night into Thursday morning as temperatures drop well into the 30s.

The cold blast will come to an end towards the end of the work week as temperatures trend warmer. Highs will likely return to the lower 80s by this weekend as our stretch of dry weather continues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.