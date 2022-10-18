DOJ: Owners of Pearl apartment complexes fined for discriminating against Black residents

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The owners and former rental agent of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, have been fined after an investigation found that they were discriminating against Black residents, violating the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice says.

SSM Properties LLC, Steven and Sheila Maulding and James Roe, the former rental agent, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve the lawsuit.

The case began when the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center conducted fair-housing testing at the properties, according to a statement from the DOJ.

The results of these tests showed that Roe treated Black and white testers differently and made discriminatory statements to the Black testers, which were recorded.

In one such interaction, Roe told a Black tester, “[y]ou’re not what I expected” and “I don’t even know why you’re here, ma’am, to be honest with you.” In another interaction, Roe told a Black tester, “I can’t put you at Pearl Manor. Them old men will have a heart attack. They’ll be thinking I done let the zoo out again.”

The Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center subsequently filed a complaint with HUD.

HUD conducted an investigation and determined that there was reasonable cause to believe that discrimination occurred, and referred the matter to the DOJ, which filed the lawsuit.

The company owning those properties, SSM Properties LLC, filed a motion for summary judgment in the case and was denied that by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves.

“We will not tolerate discrimination in housing,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “Those who choose to deny equal housing opportunities will be held to atone for their conduct.”

The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability.

