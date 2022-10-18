LawCall
Dog shot during fight between two men in Oxford

Markeeya Judson
Markeeya Judson(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call on Anchorage Road on Tuesday, October 11.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located Markeeya Judson and another male involved in an altercation.

According to the department, both men suffered injuries. Additionally, a dog was shot, but authorities say it is at home recovering.

Judson was given a $20,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge but had a hold placed on him for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

