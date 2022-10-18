Brothers sentenced to life in the 2019 murder of Earnest Myers at Jackson grocery store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers were sentenced in the 2019 murder and drive-by shooting of Earnest Myers at a Jackson grocery store.

Judge E. Faye Peterson sentenced Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for one count of first-degree murder and 30 years for drive-by shooting with 15 years suspended and 15 years to serve.

“These sentences reflect my office’s commitment to seek a just sentence in every case,” District Attorney Owens said following the hearing. “Both the defendants and the victim had minor children in the car during the crime.”

A press release says officers responded to 5161 Ridgewood Road on August 19, 2019. The brothers followed Myers out of the store parking lot as one of them fired several shots into his vehicle.

According to the release, officers found Myers unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

