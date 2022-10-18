Authorities say a Copiah County camp being built to serve disabled children and adults burglarized
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in stealing multiple items from a Copiah County camp that is being built to serve disabled children and adults.
The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Camp Kamassa on Monday, October 17.
Here is the list of items stolen from the facility.
- Kubota Z726XKW-3-60 zero-turn mower
- Stihl gas trimmer
- Framing/nail gun
- Framing nails
- Hammer drills
- Air compressor
- Ladders
- Fuel cans
- Welding blankets
- Welding rods
If you have any information, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.