Authorities say a Copiah County camp being built to serve disabled children and adults burglarized

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in stealing multiple items from a Copiah County camp that is being built to serve disabled children and adults.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Camp Kamassa on Monday, October 17.

Here is the list of items stolen from the facility.

Kubota Z726XKW-3-60 zero-turn mower

Stihl gas trimmer

Framing/nail gun

Framing nails

Hammer drills

Air compressor

Ladders

Fuel cans

Welding blankets

Welding rods

If you have any information, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

