LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

Rhonda Barksdale
Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results
Crews making repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
MEMA ‘expands’ Hemphill contract to ensure staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
WLBT at 4p
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York