Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from George County.

Lynd says the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Sheriff Keith Havard says the girls had previously been reported missing in George County before they were found Sunday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

