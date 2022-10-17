LawCall
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from George County.

Lynd says the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Sheriff Keith Havard says the girls had previously been reported missing in George County before they were found Sunday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

