Things To Know Monday, October 17

1. 1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle. The Oxford Police Department has identified the hit-and-run suspects as 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee. Around 9 p.m., Holland was taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact. He is facing extradition back to Oxford. Rokitka is still at large.

2. WellsFest raises $63,000 for local non-profit that helps families in crisis

Wells United Methodist Church, the organizer of WellsFest, presented a $63,000 check to the Good Samaritan Center on Sunday. The center is a local non-profit that helps families in crisis. “What a blessing WellsFest is and what an opportunity it provides to give back to the community,” said the Rev. Chris Cumbest, pastor of Wells United Methodist Church. Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Center, Kathy Clem, says the funds will be used to expand the center’s new HUB for the Hungry which distributes healthy food to struggling families. According to the center, this is done through well-established food pantries and soup kitchens in 16 south-central Mississippi counties. WellsFest this year was held the last week in September and included a plethora of events such as music, a children’s festival, a fine art auction, a silent auction, and a pet parade.

3. No. 7 JSU stays undefeated heading into homecoming weekend

The No. 7 Jackson State Tigers blowout the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road behind a career day from Heisman candidate quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the No. 1 defense in the FCS. For several weeks, Coach Prime has attempted to address why his team has begun games slowly. However, his message seemed to be well-received this week as thee JSU Tigers finally got off to a fast start against the Wildcats. Sanders threw 3 touchdown passes in the first quarter to kick-start his stellar day and the Jackson State lead, which the Tigers never surrendered. Jackson State led 21-0 after the first quarter and looked dominant in all phases of the game. Even the special teams got into the action, putting up one of three safeties in the game in the beginning of the second quarter. Sanders threw another touchdown pass to wide receiver Dallas Daniels with around nine minutes to play in the first half and would lead 30-0 at halftime.

