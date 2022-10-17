LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday

Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday...
Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday (Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)((Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles won their first homecoming game since 2019 and their first-ever Sun Belt Conference game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 20-19 Saturday night.

For three-quarters of the contest, the Golden Eagles were outplayed and left fans frustrated. However, Jackson native and former Jackson Prep quarterback Jake Lange was able to rally his squad together and get a late win, no matter how ugly.

“Big win for us this past weekend,” said Southern Miss Head Coach Will Hall during his press conference Monday. “We played a much improved Arkansas State team that could be 5-2 right now. We were behind most of the game but were able to win the game. It was a good win moving in the right direction for us. It was a gritty, ugly, tough win for us which is kind of what we are right now. We got [another] tough opponent this week against Texas State.”

Southern Miss’ defense, widely known as the ”Nasty Bunch,” was exceptional against the Red Wolves and has been all year, despite not creating a turnover this past Saturday.

With the Texas State Bobcats being their next opponent and matching up against a quarterback who has thrown at least one interception in five of the Bobcats’ seven games, the turnover battle will be a crucial decider in the upcoming contest and something the Nasty Bunch will have their eyes all over.

“I hope [Texas State’s quarterback] throws it to us a bunch. I’ll take it,” Coach Hall said. “They’ve been doing a great job in the turnover takeaway battle the last two weeks. But we gotta do a better job of not turning it over on offense.”

With Lange coming into the game in relief of starting Southern Miss quarterback Zach Wiclke in the second half of their last game, the Golden Eagles have another question mark looming over the quarterback situation heading into preparation for the Texas State game.

“I don’t know. I will keep that between me right now,” Coach Hall said addressing a possible quarterback competition in practice this week. “We’ll get to practice tomorrow and we’re still thinking through what gives us the best opportunity to win this game and to continue to grow our program.”

Southern Miss will travel to San Maros, Texas to take on the Bobcats on Saturday, October 22, in search of their second consecutive conference win. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
No. 7 JSU stays undefeated heading into homecoming weekend
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) while Auburn...
Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34
Southern Miss football rallied in the fourth quarter Saturday to grab a 20-19 victory over...
USM rallies in 4th quarter Saturday for 20-19 homecoming win