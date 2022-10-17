Sheriff says it will take $621K to fund ‘somewhat comfortable’ deputy pay raises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is again asking the board of supervisors to fund deputy pay raises, saying that since he’s been with the department, at least 15 officers have left for higher pay at other agencies.

The sheriff and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham brought up the issue at Monday’s board meeting.

Jones is seeking a little more than $621,000, which he says would allow the department to increase pay for certified officers to $40,000 a year, sergeants to $45,000 a year and lieutenants to $53,000 a year.

“We’ve been discussing pay for a while, and it’s not just a matter of competing with Capitol Police or other agencies... it’s a matter of being fair with our people and providing a salary that is somewhat comfortable to our people as well,” he said. “So, this is what I consider fair.”

Jones told the board that the sheriff’s department has the lowest salaries among law enforcement agencies in the county, with deputies earning $29,453 a year. He said those officers are going to various other departments in the county, which provide starting salaries greater than $40,000.

Capitol Police officers start out at $42,500 annually, while Jackson police start out at $45,000 a year, thanks to a salary increase implemented during this year’s budget.

“I need better pay and I need more personnel. But for right now, we need to pay the people that we have that are dedicated to the cause and are out there serving on a daily basis,” he said. “Even if Capitol Police did not exist, I would still be standing here before you all today with the same argument, with the same situation. $29,453 a year for a law enforcement officer in 2022 is not right, it’s unfair and it’s embarrassing for the largest county in the state of the Mississippi.”

HCSO currently has about 75 deputies, who patrol the unincorporated parts of the county, as well as in municipalities. Jones did not immediately know how many officers the department was budgeted for during this fiscal year.

Graham says he’s worried the county will lose more personnel if the county doesn’t act and pointed to the fact that an investigator in the District Attorney’s Office also had left to join Capitol Police.

The supervisor asked County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones if he would review the information the sheriff provided and report back to the board.

Jones said the county was working to free up money for personnel raises, including reducing the county vehicle fleet and the number of Fuel Man gas cards in use, to cut down on costs.

Meanwhile, District 2 Supervisor David Archie says the county is going to ask the legislature next year for more money to fund the sheriff’s department.

“If you’re really concerned, show us that you’re concerned by not just being selfish, dealing with the issues that you have around the state capitol, around the Capitol Complex District,” Archie said. “Allocate more money to the sheriff’s department, [which] patrols the whole county. And we can help get this problem under control.”

