Residents concerned over safety hazard on Jackson road(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents along North Prentiss Street are calling on the city to address a safety hazard just outside their homes.

Residents say this sinkhole in the middle of the road has caused problems for drivers for about six months.

Those who live nearby say they’ve witnessed the hole damage a tire on multiple police cars, and have also seen a school bus get stuck in it.

To make matters worse, residents say the sinkhole is pumping out raw sewage that sometimes overflows into their yards.

“The city passes by here every day, and they ignore it. So... what’re they going to do? Wait until somebody gets killed?” said Jackson native Luther Jennings.

Jennings says sometimes he has to tell his kids they can’t play outside because he’s concerned that the raw sewage will damage their health.

