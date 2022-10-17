LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Non-profit hosts fundraiser to support program assisting relatives who raise others’ children

(MGN via Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi non-profit organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to bring awareness to a program that supports those who are helping to raise a relative’s child.

Merchandise n’ Mingle is the annual garage sale fundraiser for Mississippi Families For Kids.

The 501c3 wants to bring awareness to a kinship care program called Relatives Raising Others’ Children (ROC). It provides access to resources, referrals, and support services for Mississippi kinship caregivers.

A kinship caregiver is any person that nurtures, develops, and raises a child that is their relative, including an aunt, uncle, grandparents, or cousin.

In Mississippi, the non-profit says 44,986 grandparents are raising their grandchildren and 121,849 children are living in homes where a relative is head of the household.

ROC helps relatives with:

  • Information to help in raising children.
  • Referrals to take care of basic needs.
  • Access to a clothes closet.
  • Assistance with school supplies.
  • Meet others that have similar experiences in caring for relatives.
  • Resources for meeting children’s emotional and educational needs.
  • Workshops on legal rights, custody issues, and visitation.

The family-friendly event will feature food, crafts, music, and games for the kids. It will be in the parking lot of New Jerusalem Church (North), located at 5708 Old Canton Road in Jackson.

Kinship community event supports, offers resources to relatives raising others’ children
Kinship community event supports, offers resources to relatives raising others’ children(Mississippi Families for Kids)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

Latest News

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discuss elements of...
Reeves says Jackson mayor’s ‘radical gambit’ could cost state help in fixing water system
Fannie Lou Hamer Library reopening signals greater community upgrades
Fannie Lou Hamer Library reopening signals greater community upgrades
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl