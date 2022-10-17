Non-profit hosts fundraiser to support program assisting relatives who raise others’ children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi non-profit organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to bring awareness to a program that supports those who are helping to raise a relative’s child.

Merchandise n’ Mingle is the annual garage sale fundraiser for Mississippi Families For Kids.

The 501c3 wants to bring awareness to a kinship care program called Relatives Raising Others’ Children (ROC). It provides access to resources, referrals, and support services for Mississippi kinship caregivers.

A kinship caregiver is any person that nurtures, develops, and raises a child that is their relative, including an aunt, uncle, grandparents, or cousin.

In Mississippi, the non-profit says 44,986 grandparents are raising their grandchildren and 121,849 children are living in homes where a relative is head of the household.

ROC helps relatives with:

Information to help in raising children.

Referrals to take care of basic needs.

Access to a clothes closet.

Assistance with school supplies.

Meet others that have similar experiences in caring for relatives.

Resources for meeting children’s emotional and educational needs.

Workshops on legal rights, custody issues, and visitation.

The family-friendly event will feature food, crafts, music, and games for the kids. It will be in the parking lot of New Jerusalem Church (North), located at 5708 Old Canton Road in Jackson.

Kinship community event supports, offers resources to relatives raising others’ children (Mississippi Families for Kids)

