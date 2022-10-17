LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of...
Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday.

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence on County Farm Road on Saturday to a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies learned that Fairley went to the home and got into an argument with his ex-wife and another man.

The victims told authorities the argument turned into a fight and that after the fight, Fairley got into his truck and began ramming the other man’s truck several times with the man and Fairley’s daughter inside the vehicle. This caused extensive damage to the other man’s truck, but he and Fairley’s daughter were not injured during the incident.

Authorities said Fairley fled the scene after the incident before deputies arrived. Fairley was eventually taken into custody on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Court as he was awaiting sentencing on a previous charge.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he is held on a $650,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, October 18
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early season freeze expected mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast invades fall mid-week
UMMC scores millions in grant dollars to address gun, domestic violence issues
Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents