Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report.

It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little over five months ago when at least eight people were shot at the Mississippi Mudbug festival.

The April shooting still lingers in the back of Jones’ mind.

“That played a major part in the security outline, drawing up security measurements, and some of the rules that are in place,” he said. “A lot of logistics regarding security for the state fair did derive from the incident that occurred at the Mudbug Festival.”

Capital Police Chief Bo Luckey said Wednesday that several people told him they were hesitant about going to the fair at first but ended up going after they heard about the law enforcement presence and new safety measures.

That’s in line with how one vendor described the overall turnout, saying things picked up in the latter half of the fair.

“The turnout was a little slow in the beginning. I think the first day was pretty good and then it kind of slowed down through the week. But it’s really picked up in the last three days,” said Jonathan Winchester with Dappy Doo Donuts LLC.

Sheriff Jones said this year’s security plan should be the norm for all major events at the fairgrounds, and he ensured anyone thinking about going to a future event that they have nothing to worry about.

“Whether it’s for the Mississippi State Fair, the Dixie National Rodeo, or whatever the venue or the event is, there will be proper security provided for the people in attendance,” Jones said.

We did get word from Capitol Police that the department is investigating an altercation that took place outside of the fairgrounds Saturday.

The department’s spokesperson said it’s an open investigation and had nothing to do with the state fair.

